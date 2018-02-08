Petropavlovsk names external candidate as new CEO

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – London-listed miner and explorer Petropavlovsk has completed its external search for a CEO and on Thursday announced the appointment of Roman Deniskin as CEO and director with effect from April 16.

The company said that Deniskin had extensive experience at strategic and senior operating levels within mining and industrial companies. While his focus in mining was on iron-ore, coal and gold in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States, it also included gold sector expansion in Africa. In his most recent role, Denisken served as deputy chairperson of Eurasian Resources Group, a diversified mining and smelting group based in Kazakhstan. Prior to, he held senior positions at Rostec, MMK and Severstal Resources.

Once his appointment becomes effective, interim CEO Sergey Ermolenko will step down from the board and return to his previous role as general director of Management Company Petropavlovsk.

The Russia-focused gold miner also announced the appointment of Bektas Mukhazhanov as non-independent nonexecutive director. He is a director of Fincraft Holdings, the major shareholder of Petropavlovsk.

“Roman brings all the necessary experience and leadership attributes required as we enter a new phase in the company's history with the completion of our POX development and the start-up of our underground mining operations. I would also like to thank Sergey for his astute guidance over the last seven months as Interim CEO and to extend a warm welcome to Bektas, whose breadth and depth of first-hand experience will be a valuable addition to the board,” commented chairperson Ian Ashby.