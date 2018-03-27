Petropavlovsk executes forward sales agreement with Gazprombank

http://www.miningweekly.com
27th March 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Russia’s State-owned Gazprombank will buy 96 000 oz of gold from Petropavlovsk under a forward sales agreement, the London-listed mining company announced on Tuesday.

The agreement allows for advance payment of up to 12 months, with advances to be settled using proceeds at the prevailing gold price at the date of the shipment.

CFO Andrey Maruta said that the forward sales agreement provided greater flexibility in managing working capital.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

