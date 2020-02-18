Petropavlovsk confirms potential Moscow listing

https://www.miningweekly.com
18th February 2020

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

London-listed gold mining company Petropavlovsk on Monday confirmed that it was considering a dual-listing on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

The company’s statement was in response to media reports that it was considering a dual listing to raise money from Russian investors to pay down its $500-million in debt.

“The company actively considers various strategic options to enhance its market profile and shareholder base,” Petropavlovsk said.

Last week, one of Russia’s top five gold producers, Uzhuralzoloto Group of Companies, became a shareholder in Petropavlovsk.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

