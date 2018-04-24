Petropavlovsk closes Pokrovskiy plant to integrate into POX Hub

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Russian gold miner Petropavlovsk is advancing the development of the POX Hub at the Malomir mine towards its planned commissioning later this year, with the Pokrovskiy plant having been taken off line for refurbishment and integration into the new processing facility.

Petropavlovsk chairperson Ian Ashby said on Tuesday that the POX Hub would be commissioned on time in the fourth quarter, stating that an independent technical consultant had visited the site in mid-March and affirmed the current schedule.

Advertisement



Pokrovskiy plant will be integrated in the POX Hub in September.

The POX Hub will use pressure oxidation, through autoclaves, to process refractory ore. The POX Hub potentially doubles the company’s average life-of-mine plan and is set to add at least 200 000 oz/y to the production profile at a steady rate.

Advertisement



Petropavlovsk is also investing in a flotation plant at Malomir, which will be commissioned in the current quarter.

Meanwhile, the gold miner reported that it produced 112 556 oz in the March quarter, which is a 5% year-on-year decrease owing to the positive contribution from gold in circuit in the corresponding period of 2017.

The first-quarter of 2018 production comprises 40 932 oz from Pioneer, 39 389 oz from Albyn, 27 942 oz from Malomir and 4 293 oz from Pokrovskiy.

Total gold sales for the quarter also decreased by 5% to 112 244 oz.

“Our flagship mines Albyn and Pioneer gave a robust performance, though with some negative year-on-year difference in production output due to the one off positive effect of gold in circuit recovery during the first quarter of 2017. Successful work at our Malomir underground operations provided a year-on-year increase in production at the mine, with a more than 40% increase in processed grades,” commented Ashby.

NEW CEO

Ashby further announced the appointment of Roman Deniskin as CEO, succeeding interim CEO, Sergey Ermolenko, who has resumed his previous role as general director of Management Company Petropavlovsk.