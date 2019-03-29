Petra recovers 425 ct diamond at Cullinan

London-listed Petra Diamonds has recovered a 425.10 ct D-colour Type II gem-quality diamond at its Cullinan mine, in South Africa.

"The recovery further demonstrates the prevalence of these types of stones in the Cullinan orebody, as well as the ability of the mine's plant to recover the full spectrum of diamonds," the company said in a statement on Friday.

It expects the diamond will be sold during the quarter to end June 30.



