https://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1478.66 $/oz Change: 3.64
Pt 931.33 $/oz Change: -1.30
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Petra names new chairperson to succeed Pouroulis

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Petra names new chairperson to succeed Pouroulis

17th December 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

London-listed Petra Diamonds on Tuesday announced the appointment of mining engineer Peter Hill as nonexecutive director and chairperson to succeed founder and chairperson Adonis Pouroulis on March 31.

Hill, currently chairperson of the world’s largest geotechnical contractor Keller Group and of building products company Volution, will be chairperson designate from January 1.

Advertisement

He began his career in South Africa’s gold mining industry before moving to Rossing in Namibia and later to London as mining engineer with the ten BP Minerals, before joining Consolidated Gold Fields.

Pouroulis said he was “delighted” that some of Hill’s calibre and experience would be succeeding him as chairperson.

Advertisement

“He brings an impressive track record of chairmanships and board memberships across a range of global companies, industries and organisations, built on his earlier career in the mining industry including in Southern Africa, in underground and openpit operations, in planning and in project evaluation and development, in mining finance and as a CEO.”

Petra owns mines in South Africa.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.209 0.907s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close