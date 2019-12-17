Petra names new chairperson to succeed Pouroulis

London-listed Petra Diamonds on Tuesday announced the appointment of mining engineer Peter Hill as nonexecutive director and chairperson to succeed founder and chairperson Adonis Pouroulis on March 31.

Hill, currently chairperson of the world’s largest geotechnical contractor Keller Group and of building products company Volution, will be chairperson designate from January 1.

He began his career in South Africa’s gold mining industry before moving to Rossing in Namibia and later to London as mining engineer with the ten BP Minerals, before joining Consolidated Gold Fields.

Pouroulis said he was “delighted” that some of Hill’s calibre and experience would be succeeding him as chairperson.

“He brings an impressive track record of chairmanships and board memberships across a range of global companies, industries and organisations, built on his earlier career in the mining industry including in Southern Africa, in underground and openpit operations, in planning and in project evaluation and development, in mining finance and as a CEO.”

Petra owns mines in South Africa.