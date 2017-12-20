Peru $2bn copper mine auction rescheduled for February

http://www.miningweekly.com
20th December 2017

By: Reuters

LIMA – An auction for the $2-billion Michiquillay copper mine project, in Peru, scheduled for Wednesday but cancelled by the embattled government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski is now slated for February, according to state investment agency ProInversion.

The new auction date will be February 20, the agency said in a statement.

The Organisation of American States said earlier on Wednesday that it was preparing to send a delegation to Peru, the world's second biggest copper producer, to observe the "political situation" at the request of Kuczynski ahead of a vote in Congress to oust him on Thursday.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

