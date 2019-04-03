Perseus’ UK depositary interest facility extended to July 18

ASX-listed Perseus Mining’s UK depositary interest facility has been extended for three months to July 18 to allow warrant holders to exercise their warrants and consolidate their holdings.

On April 18, 2016, a scheme of arrangement between Perseus and Amara Mining and its shareholders became effective, pursuant to which Perseus issued ordinary shares and warrants to Amara shareholders.

Subsequent to the scheme becoming effective, Perseus arranged for the establishment of a depositary interest facility to facilitate the settlement of the shares issued to UK shareholders.



