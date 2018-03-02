Perseus still looking at merits of an LSE listing

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Dual-listed Perseus Mining on Friday said it was still examining the merits of listing on the LSE, on top of its ASX and the TSX listings.

In view of that, the miner has decided to extend the settlement arrangement for investors from its scheme of arrangement with Amara Mining to hold depositary interests until April 18, 2019.

Advertisement



If the company decides not to seek a London listing before April 18, 2019, it could cancel the depositary interests. If this cancellation took place, shareholders would receive Perseus shares to replace their depositary interests.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here