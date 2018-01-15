Perseus set for first gold pour at Sissingué ahead of schedule

http://www.miningweekly.com
15th January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – First gold from dual-listed Perseus Mining’s Sissingué gold mine, in Côte d’Ivoire, is now expected by the end of January, ahead of schedule, with ramp up to full-scale commercial production expected to be achieved by March 31.

This followed the introduction of crushed ore to the mill and the carbon-in-leach plant on the weekend, as Perseus’ second gold mine nears completion.

“The introduction of crushed ore to the mill at Sissingué on Saturday was an important milestone in the journey towards bringing our second operating gold mine into production. We are looking forward very much to starting gold production later in January and to seeing Sissingué ramp up to full-scale production and positive cash flow by the end of the March quarter,” Perseus MD and CEO Jeff Quartermaine said in an update to shareholders on Monday.

The estimated capital cost of the full development of the Sissingué mine and infrastructure, excluding early works, but including operational readiness initiatives, was $107-million.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

