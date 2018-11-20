Perseus receives promising results towards extending Ghana gold mine life

Dual-listed gold miner Perseus Mining has reported positive drilling results from the Esuajah Gap deposit at its Edikan gold mine, in Ghana, that signifies a mineralised granite body.

The drilling was undertaken as part of efforts to extend the life of the mine, which currently has six years of resources available.

Advertisement



Recent diamond drilling results from the Esuajah Gap deposit include 26 m at 1.11 g/t gold, 13.7 m at 2.32 g/t gold, 29 m at 1.21 g/t gold, and 13 m at 2.65 g/t gold and 29.5 m at 1.44 g/t gold.

Perseus MD Jeff Quartermaine commented on Tuesday that the company now had sufficient data to delineate a cross-section of the Esuajah Gap mineralisation that has revealed encouraging similarities to the Esuajah North and South orebodies that flank the prospect.

Advertisement



Esuajah South has an openpit ore reserve of 391 000 oz of gold and Esuajah North has a reserve of 475 000 oz of gold.

“The proximity of the Esuajah Gap discovery to the Esuajah South orebody, that contains 391 000 oz in proved and probable reserves, that are not part of Edikan’s current life-of-mine plan, opens up the possibility of a future joint development of the two deposits and a material extension to the life-of-mine,” Quartermaine confirmed.