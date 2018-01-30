Perseus delivers highest production since 2012

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Delivering its fourth consecutive quarter of strong operating performance across all parts of its business, ASX-listed Perseus Mining on Tuesday reported 2017 calendar year gold production of 208 226 oz, the highest since commercial production started in 2012.

This was supported by its Ghana-based Edikan mine producing 56 699 oz in the December quarter, 11% more than the previous quarter and up 76% year-on-year.

The mine's quarterly production cost also amounted to $998/oz, while its all-in site cost (AISC) was $1 093/oz, 2% less than the prior quarter and 41% less than the corresponding period in 2016.

On a yearly basis, the AISC was $1 109/oz, 28% less than in 2016.

The average price of gold sold during the quarter was $1 260/oz and for 2017, $1 275 oz, generating positive cash margins of $167/oz and $166/oz in each of the periods.

Meanwhile, the miner noted that a positive definitive feasibility study for its Yaouré gold project in Côte d'Ivoire, its planned third gold mine, confirmed that the mine was economically attractive and had a strong production and relatively low cost profile over its currently defined 8.5-year mine life, with significant potential for extension.

The company's production and cost guidance for the June half-year and full year remained unchanged.