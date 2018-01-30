http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.85 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 11.98 Change: -0.01
Au 1338.50 $/oz Change: -7.90
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: -10.45
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Business|Ghana|Mining|Perseus Mining|PROJECT|Cote D'Ivoire|Ghana
Gold||Business|Ghana|Mining|PROJECT|Ghana
gold|johannesburg|business|ghana-company|mining|perseus-mining-company|project|cote-divoire|ghana
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Perseus delivers highest production since 2012

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Perseus delivers highest production since 2012

30th January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Delivering its fourth consecutive quarter of strong operating performance across all parts of its business, ASX-listed Perseus Mining on Tuesday reported 2017 calendar year gold production of 208 226 oz, the highest since commercial production started in 2012.

This was supported by its Ghana-based Edikan mine producing 56 699 oz in the December quarter, 11% more than the previous quarter and up 76% year-on-year.

Advertisement

The mine's quarterly production cost also amounted to $998/oz, while its all-in site cost (AISC) was $1 093/oz, 2% less than the prior quarter and 41% less than the corresponding period in 2016.

On a yearly basis, the AISC was $1 109/oz, 28% less than in 2016.

Advertisement

The average price of gold sold during the quarter was $1 260/oz and for 2017, $1 275 oz, generating positive cash margins of $167/oz and $166/oz in each of the periods.

Meanwhile, the miner noted that a positive definitive feasibility study for its Yaouré gold project in Côte d'Ivoire, its planned third gold mine, confirmed that the mine was economically attractive and had a strong production and relatively low cost profile over its currently defined 8.5-year mine life, with significant potential for extension.

The company's production and cost guidance for the June half-year and full year remained unchanged.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.285 1.098s - 552pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close