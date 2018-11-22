http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.71 Change: 0.14
R/$ = 13.78 Change: 0.14
Au 1227.93 $/oz Change: 3.23
Pt 845.50 $/oz Change: -1.04
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Permitting for Dundas now in final stretch – Bluejay

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Permitting for Dundas now in final stretch – Bluejay

22nd November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The permitting phase of the world’s highest grade ilmenite sands project has entered its final phase, with an environmental impact assessment (EIA) having been submitted and a social-impact assessment (SIA) nearing completion.

The optimised prefeasibility study (PFS) for the Dundas project would be published in the first quarter of next year, Aim- and FSE-listed Bluejay Mining reported on Thursday, noting that the last remaining SIA-related components were final stakeholder interviews. These would be finalised in the coming months.

Advertisement

Bluejay has been working with the government in setting the standard for resource development in Greenland and CEO Roderick McIllree said he believed there would be a high degree of support for the project.

"We are extremely pleased with the findings of both the EIA and SIA studies at Dundas. These reports are an integral part of the permitting process, and along with the PFS, these multiyear assessments are expected to demonstrate the simple and increasingly uncontroversial nature of our proposed operation. This, together with the revised optimisations, will strengthen the already compelling economics of the project and will provide further confirmation of an economically attractive high-grade ilmenite operation,” said McIllree.

Advertisement

The final PFS was delayed from the fourth quarter to the first quarter of 2019, to allow for optimisations.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:3.925 4.755s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close