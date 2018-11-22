Permitting for Dundas now in final stretch – Bluejay

The permitting phase of the world’s highest grade ilmenite sands project has entered its final phase, with an environmental impact assessment (EIA) having been submitted and a social-impact assessment (SIA) nearing completion.

The optimised prefeasibility study (PFS) for the Dundas project would be published in the first quarter of next year, Aim- and FSE-listed Bluejay Mining reported on Thursday, noting that the last remaining SIA-related components were final stakeholder interviews. These would be finalised in the coming months.

Bluejay has been working with the government in setting the standard for resource development in Greenland and CEO Roderick McIllree said he believed there would be a high degree of support for the project.

"We are extremely pleased with the findings of both the EIA and SIA studies at Dundas. These reports are an integral part of the permitting process, and along with the PFS, these multiyear assessments are expected to demonstrate the simple and increasingly uncontroversial nature of our proposed operation. This, together with the revised optimisations, will strengthen the already compelling economics of the project and will provide further confirmation of an economically attractive high-grade ilmenite operation,” said McIllree.

The final PFS was delayed from the fourth quarter to the first quarter of 2019, to allow for optimisations.