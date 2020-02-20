Perenti considers BTP future

https://www.miningweekly.com
20th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Diversified mining services provider Perenti on Thursday told shareholders that the company was considering the sale of its earthmoving parts and equipment business BTP, but had not received any binding offers for the asset.

The company was responding to a report in The Australian Financial Review, which stated that the BTP business had been put up for sale and that a data room had been opened.

Perenti told shareholders that a key initiative for its Group 2025 strategy had been to review its portfolio of business, but added that while the company had considered the sale of BTP as part of this portfolio review, the division would only be sold if the company received a binding offer on terms that would make sense for Perenti and its shareholders.

Meanwhile, Perenti on Thursday also announced that its surface mining industry sector group had been awarded A$155.5-million in new and extended contracts, including a three-year contract for production drilling services with Boggabri Coal Operations at the Boggabri mine, in New South Wales, and a 12-month contract extension with Consolidated Minerals to support its current mining operations and regional expansion projects, as well as a 12-month extension to existing works at gold miner Gold Fields’ St Ives and Granny Smith projects.

