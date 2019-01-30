http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1313.15 $/oz Change: 4.99
Pt 816.94 $/oz Change: -0.58
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

People lining up to work on Adani’s Carmichael project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

People lining up to work on Adani’s Carmichael project

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

30th January 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Some 14 500 workers have registered with Indian major Adani for work on the $16.5-billion Carmichael coal project, the head of its Australian unit said on Wednesday, lobbying the Queensland government get behind the project.

“When you get 14 500 people wanting to work for you and most of these people come from Queensland, you would hope the Queensland government would take notice,’’ Adani Australia Mining CEO Lucas Dow said.

Advertisement

“A large number of those people are blue-collar workers, but the professionals and white collar workers like engineers, office managers and geologists are lining up as well.

“Hundreds of these workers are from towns where the economy is not doing as well as Brisbane.”

Advertisement

Dow noted that over the past nine months, Adani has invested $70-million worth of work on the Carmichael project alone, and more than $3.3-billion in Australia since 2010.

“We’re doing everything we can to get these people into jobs, but we need the Queensland government to get on board and help us deliver jobs that are ready for regional Queensland communities tomorrow if we’re given the green light to proceed,” Dow said.

In December, the Queensland state government refused to sign off on the company’s plans before further studies into the project’s environmental impact assessment are complete.

Queensland Resources Council (QRC) CEO Ian Macfarlane said that it was not surprising that some 14 500 people have expressed interest in working on the coal mine project.

“The resources sector is a strong and steady employer of Queenslanders, despite the fact that Queensland's unemployment rate is among the highest in Australia.  

“Over the past 12 months, the resources industry has added more than 10 000 extra jobs. Its continued strength is essential to our state,” Macfarlane said.

“Resources jobs underpin the economy of south-east Queensland, but importantly, they also drive the economies of central and north Queensland too. 

“The resources sector is primed to keep investing and keep employing, especially given the global demand for our commodities including thermal coal, met coal, bauxite and zinc.”

Adani is planning to develop a smaller opencut mine comparable to several other Queensland coal mines, and would ramp up production to the planned 27.5-million tonnes a year over time.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.193 0.857s - 260pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close