http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.51 Change: -0.03
R/$ = 11.76 Change: -0.09
Au 1338.94 $/oz Change: -8.14
Pt 1005.00 $/oz Change: -8.11
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Perth|Exploration|Mining|Saturn Metals|ASX|Apollo Hill|Drilling|Peel Mining|Western Australia|Western Australia
|Exploration|Mining||||Drilling|||
johannesburg|perth|exploration|mining|saturn-metals|asx-market-index|apollo-hill|drilling|peel-mining-person|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Peel spin-out Saturn's IPO closes early, oversubscribed

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Peel spin-out Saturn's IPO closes early, oversubscribed

20th February 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Perth-headquartered Peel Mining on Tuesday announced that the initial public offering (IPO) for its subsidiary Saturn Metals had closed early with firm commitments leaving the offer oversubscribed.

The company said that it had received bids beyond the maximum A$7-million subscription amount. Accordingly, scaling back would result in the issue of 35-million ordinary Saturn shares.

Advertisement

The expected date for Saturn shares to start trading on the ASX is early March under the code ‘STN’.

“Regrettably, as mentioned, some subscribers will see scaling of their applications. We appreciate investor patience while the final steps of the IPO process are completed,” Peel stated.

Advertisement

Saturn’s exploration programme is planned to start in mid-March, immediately after listing, with a reverse circulation drilling campaign at the Apollo Hill resource area, near Leonora, in Western Australia.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.393 1.299s - 614pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close