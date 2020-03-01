PDAC board members elected as convention opens

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) elected nine members to its board of directors following the association’s annual general meeting held on opening day of the PDAC 2020 in Toronto.

“These experts bring an incredibly diverse range of knowledge and experience to the board that will help us achieve success on behalf of our members and the sector,” said president Felix Lee.

The following individuals are elected or reelected to the PDAC’s board:

Bob Bosshard Robert Boyd MaryAnn Crichton Conrad Dix Raymond Goldie Mary Louise Hill Karem Usenmez Bob Valliant (one-year term) Raziel Zisman



