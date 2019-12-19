https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.96 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 14.33 Change: -0.02
Au 1473.70 $/oz Change: -3.40
Pt 928.51 $/oz Change: -1.72
 
Home / Sector News / Oil and Gas← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

PB and Chevron agree to major Australian exploration spend

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

PB and Chevron agree to major Australian exploration spend

19th December 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Energy giants BP and Chevron will invest a combined A$116.5-million in oil and gas exploration activities in Australia, with at least half directed to projects in South Australia with a view to increasing energy supplies in the state and south-eastern Australia.

Minister for Resources Matt Canavan and South Australian Minister for Energy and Mining Dan van Holst Pellekaan were both party to a Good Standing Agreement negotiations with the two energy majors, after their decisions to cease petroleum exploration in the Great Australian Bight.

Advertisement

“BP and Chevron ceased their programs of exploration in the Great Australian Bight in 2017 and 2018 respectively. Australia’s offshore oil and gas policy ensures that companies which commit to a program of exploration deliver on that commitment under the government’s Good Standing Agreement policy,” Canavan said on Thursday.

“In rare cases where commitments are not met, companies are encouraged to re-direct exploration investment within Australia.

Advertisement

“This is an important policy that maintains the exploration investment pipeline in Australia, supporting new petroleum discoveries and our future energy security and I welcome these commitments from BP and Chevron.”

Van Holst Pellekaan said he was pleased the Australian government supported his request that half of the Good Standing Agreement be discharged in South Australia.

“It is excellent news for the South Australian resources sector that almost A$60-million will be invested in our state as a result of the Good Standing Agreement,” Van Holst Pellekaan said.

“This investment will help tap the immense promise of South Australia’s resources sector driving  job creation, investment and royalties in South Australia.

“Australia’s offshore oil and gas policy ensures that companies who commit to a program of exploration deliver on their investment commitments.”

Both companies now have three years to deliver on their investments, with BP set to invest A$40.6-million by October 2022 and Chevron to invest A$75.9-million by September 2022. Both parties are finalising contractual negotiations for a range of regional studies with third party proponents.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.736 1.618s - 577pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close