Patagonia’s Argentina mine produces 10 662 gold-equivalent ounces in Q1

Cap Oeste project in Argentina

8th June 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Aim-listed gold and silver miner Patagonia Gold’s Cap Oeste gold mine, in Argentina, produced 10 662 oz of gold equivalent at an average cash cost of $693/oz in the first quarter of the year.

The team at Cap Oeste continues with efforts to optimise the production process while the installation of the new crushing circuit, to reprocess the material already stacked on the leach pad, is completed.

Patagonia is using the proceeds from gold sales to complete payment for the new crushing circuit and to reduce its net debt position.

The production guidance for the year is being reviewed. 

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

