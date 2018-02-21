http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.43 Change: 0.04
R/$ = 11.72 Change: 0.02
Au 1328.90 $/oz Change: -8.84
Pt 995.00 $/oz Change: -5.40
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Resources|Mosebenzi Zwane
Resources|
resources|mosebenzi-zwane
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Parliament to launch inquiry into Zwane

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Parliament to launch inquiry into Zwane

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Duane Daws
Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane

21st February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Parliament will launch an investigation into allegations of influence-peddling against Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, its oversight committee on mineral resources department said on Wednesday.

The committee did not give specific reasons on why it wanted to open an investigation into Zwane, who it had interviewed last October. Zwane has previously denied any wrongdoing.

Advertisement

Zwane was implicated in a report by South Africa's Public Protector, a constitutionally mandated anti-corruption watchdog that accused the Gupta family of using their links with former President Jacob Zuma to win state tenders, influence government policy and cabinet appointments.

The Guptas and Zuma have denied any wrong doing.

Advertisement

Zwane, appointed to the position in 2015, is seen a close ally to Zuma.

The parliamentary committee said its decision to investigate Zwane was taken after it had conducted a question-and-answer session with Zwane in October, and then requested the minister return at a later date.

"The Committee could no longer entertain further postponements from the Minister and took a decision to institute an inquiry," the committee's chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo said.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:2.736 3.615s - 589pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close