http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.79 Change: 0.05
R/$ = 12.07 Change: 0.05
Au 1332.15 $/oz Change: -4.30
Pt 996.00 $/oz Change: -17.01
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Construction|Johannesburg|Coal|Finance|Installation|Paringa Resources|Resources|Underground|3.8-million-tonnes-a-year Cypress Mine|Buck Creek Complex|Poplar Grove Mine|Coal Processing Infrastructure|Equipment|Internal Coal Processing Infrastructure|Lease Finance Package|Mine Equipment|Shaft Sinking|Shaft Sinking Equipment|Slope Portal|Steel|Steel Sheet|Structural Support Steel|Buck Creek|Grant Quasha|Infrastructure|Illinois|Kentucky
Construction||Coal|Finance|Installation|Resources|Underground||Equipment|Shaft Sinking|Steel|||Infrastructure|
construction|johannesburg|coal|finance|installation|paringa-resources|resources|underground|38-million-tonnes-a-year-cypress-mine|buck-creek-complex|poplar-grove-mine|coal-processing-infrastructure-industry-term|equipment|internal-coal-processing-infrastructure|lease-finance-package|mine-equipment|shaft-sinking|shaft-sinking-equipment|slope-portal|steel|steel-sheet|structural-support-steel|buck-creek|grant-quasha|infrastructure|illinois|kentucky
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Paringa starts installing coal infrastructure at Poplar Grove

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Paringa starts installing coal infrastructure at Poplar Grove

22nd January 2018

By: Natasha Odendaal
Creamer Media Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The installation of major coal processing infrastructure has started at ASX-listed Paringa Resources’ Poplar Grove coal mine, in the Illinois basin, Kentucky.

Construction at Poplar Grove remains on track to be completed in the third quarter, as the erection of structural support steel at the preparation plant continues and all major internal coal processing infrastructure is now being delivered and installed.

Advertisement

“The Paringa team continues to make great progress during the construction period at the Poplar Grove mine. We are now moving into an exciting phase of installation of the coal processing infrastructure within the preparation plant and beginning the slope decline to access the underground coal,” said Paringa MD and CEO Grant Quasha.

Further, the company has completed the steel sheet piling to maintain support at the slope portal and has started the underground excavation of the slope decline to access the underground coal.

Advertisement

“Mobilisation of shaft sinking equipment to construct the mine air ventilation shaft to begin next month and the installation of the barge load-out facility related infrastructure to begin in March,” he said.

Further, Paringa is in the final stages of securing a lease finance package for all mine equipment with a major mine equipment provider.

The 2.8-million-tonne-a-year Poplar Grove thermal coal mine forms part of Paringa’s 40 000-acre Buck Creek complex, which also contains the 3.8-million-tonne-a-year Cypress mine, where construction is set to begin in 2019.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.293 1.152s - 556pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close