http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.68 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 11.96 Change: -0.06
Au 1311.59 $/oz Change: -13.21
Pt 950.00 $/oz Change: -11.18
 
Home / Sector News / Exploration← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|London|BGM Investments|Exploration|Mining|Papua Mining|Surface|Australia|Charters Towers|Mt Leyshon|David Price|Drilling|Mabel Jane|Musgrave|Queensland
Gold||Exploration|Mining|Surface||||Drilling||
gold|johannesburg|london|bgm-investments|exploration|mining|papua-mining|surface|australia-country|charters-towers|mt-leyshon|david-price|drilling|mabel-jane|musgrave-person|queensland
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Papua Mining awarded exploration permit in Australia

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Papua Mining awarded exploration permit in Australia

16th March 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – London-listed exploration company Papua Mining has been granted, through its subsidiary BGM Investments, the Monarch exploration permit to mine in Queensland, Australia.

The five-year exploration permit covers an area 10 km south of Charters Towers, where six-million ounces of gold has been mined, and 8.5 km north of the Mt Leyshon gold mine, where four-million ounces of gold has been mined.

Advertisement

Papua Mining CEO David Price stated on Friday that the company would advance the prospects rapidly with an initial rock and soil sampling programme, followed by reverse circulation drilling to test the veins at shallow depth.

“The Monarch veins have not been drill-tested, so opportunity exists to discover a narrow, high-grade, near-surface gold resource."

Advertisement

Other historical workings (prospective for gold and silver) in the area include Gregory’s; Try Again; Ivory Elephant; Lady Musgrave; Mabel Jane (with recorded production of 295 oz of gold from 220 t, with an average grade of 45.73 g/t gold); and 23 unnamed historical gold workings.

The largest of these workings are Gregory's, Lady Musgrave and Mabel Jane. Gregory's workings are 430 m long and 42 m deep, Lady Musgrave workings are 230 m long, 10 m wide and 23 m deep and Mabel Jane workings are 183 m long, 10 m wide and 61 m deep.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.682 1.478s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close