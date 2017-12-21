http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.94 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 12.62 Change: 0.00
Au 1274.97 $/oz Change: 37.13
Pt 920.00 $/oz Change: 42.50
 
Home / World News / Asia← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|London|Africa|Copper|Exploration|Ghana|Panthera Resources|PROJECT|Resources|Africa|Burkina Faso|Ghana|India|Mali|Geoff Stanley|Rajasthan|West Africa
Gold||Africa|Copper|Exploration|Ghana|PROJECT|Resources|Africa|Burkina Faso|Ghana||||
gold|johannesburg|london|africa-company|copper|exploration|ghana-company|panthera-resources|project|resources|africa|burkina-faso|ghana|india-country|mali|geoff-stanley|rajasthan|west-africa
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Panthera starts trading on Aim market

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Panthera starts trading on Aim market

21st December 2017

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Gold exploration and development company Panthera Resources, with key assets in India and West Africa, started trading ordinary shares on the LSE’s Aim market on Thursday.

On admission, the company had 61.8-million at a listing price of 20p apiece, giving Panthera an estimated market capitalisation of £12.4-million on admission.

Advertisement

Panthera CEO Geoff Stanley noted that the listing marked an important milestone for the company. “Our listing provides the London market with a very exciting investment opportunity, particularly within our flagship Bhukia project, where we expect to define a world class, open pittable, gold-copper deposit.

“Progress on the granting of the Prospecting Licence has gathered positive momentum at both the government of India and the government of Rajasthan levels. The board is optimistic that final approvals can be obtained in the next six to 18 months,” he highlighted.

Advertisement

Further, Stanley pointed out that the approval of the Bhukia prospecting licence, the company’s operating focus will be geared towards our portfolio of assets in Burkina Faso and Mali.

These project areas are situated within prospective Birimian greenstone terrains with structural settings typical of where gold deposits are found. The company, with its regional connections and capabilities, is also now in a strong position to capitalise on other prospect opportunities in Burkina Faso, Mali and Ghana.

“Given the highly-experience management team and board, the secure balance sheet, as well as the great range of assets, we are confident that Panthera Resources will deliver excellent results for its shareholders and we look forward to providing the market with updates as work progresses,” said Stanley added.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.686 1.504s - 620pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2017
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close