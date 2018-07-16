http://www.miningweekly.com
Panthera completes initial RC drilling at Burkina Faso project

16th July 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Aim-listed gold exploration and development company Panthera Resources has completed 1.07 km of reverse circulation (RC) drilling over eight holes at its Naton project in southern Burkina Faso.

This forms part of an evaluation of four targets from three different areas – Somika Hill, Bido Vein and Old Orpailleur.

Most drill holes intersected zones of quartz veining and/or sulphide bearing altered lithologies.

Panthera focused on the Somika Hill prospect, which produced rock chip samples of up to 7.14 g/t gold during previous exploration.

Panthera stated that samples are being prepared for dispatch for metallurgical analysis, including necessary quality assurance and quality control procedures.

Results should be received, analysed and reported within the next four weeks.

The company has also identified a new high-tenor soil geochemical anomaly at the Kwademan prospect, which will be drilled during the second half of this year.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

