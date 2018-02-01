Pangolin starts drill programme at Botswana diamond projects

http://www.miningweekly.com
1st February 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – TSX-listed Pangolin Diamonds has started a drill programme at its wholly-owned Malatswae and Moenyenana diamond projects, in Botswana.

Drill results are expected to be announced by the end of the second quarter once analysed and confirmed by a qualified laboratory.

"We are encouraged by the team's hard work in identifying these targets and look forward to a successful drill programme," chairperson Gareth Penny said in a statement on Thursday.

Pangolin has been working on developing new drill targets at these projects for the past eight months. Work included the collection of over 2 400 soil samples that averaged 60 ℓ in size, as well as processing them through the company’s dense-media separation plant and extensive ground magnetic and very low frequency surveys.

The 1 836 m2 Malatswae project is located roughly 60 km southeast of the prolific Orapa diamond fields.

A total of 25 diamonds have been recovered from soil samples, with the largest measuring 4 mm x 3 mm x 2 mm, with good colour.
The 5 061m2 Moenyenana project is located between Pangolin's Malatswae and Motloutse diamond projects.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

