https://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1475.44 $/oz Change: 8.69
Pt 943.15 $/oz Change: 23.16
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Pan Global raises $1.7m for Spanish exploration work

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Pan Global raises $1.7m for Spanish exploration work

11th December 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TSX-V-listed Pan Global Resources has increased its previously announced nonbrokered private placement, following strong investor support from Canada, the UK and Spain.

The company enlarged its private placement from 8 333 333 units to 14 375 000 units at C$0.12 a share, to raise C$1.725-million. The exploration company originally planned to raise C$1-million.

Advertisement

CEO Tim Moody said that, despite strong demand for the placement, Pan Global would not further increase the placement, as proceeds would be sufficient for its next work programme.

The Vancouver-headquartered company is actively engaged in base and precious metals exploration in Spain and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.403 3.538s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close