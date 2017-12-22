http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.94 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 12.62 Change: 0.00
Au 1274.97 $/oz Change: 37.13
Pt 920.00 $/oz Change: 42.50
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Santa Cruz|Vancouver|Coeur Mining|Flow|Mining|Pan American|Pan American Silver|PROJECT|Underground|Argentina|Manantial Espejo Mill|Manantial Espejo Mill|Manantial Espejo Mine|Assumed Metal Prices|Flow|Michael Steinmann
Gold||Flow|Mining|PROJECT|Underground|||Flow|
gold|santa-cruz|vancouver|coeur-mining|flow-company|mining|pan-american|pan-american-silver|project|underground|argentina|manantial-espejo-mill|manantial-espejo-mill|manantial-espejo-mine|assumed-metal-prices|flow-industry-term|michael-steinmann
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Pan American Silver develops La Morocha deposit to supplement Manantial Espejo feed

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Pan American Silver develops La Morocha deposit to supplement Manantial Espejo feed

22nd December 2017

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – A prefeasibility study on Pan American Silver's La Morocha deposit, which is part of the Joaquin project, located in Santa Cruz, Argentina, has recommended that the deposit be developed to provide supplemental ore feed for the Manantial Espejo mill.

Vancouver-based Pan American said on Thursday that the prefeasibility study recommends the deposit be developed as an underground mine and the board has approved an investment of about $37.8-million to build the mine and fund activities up to the point of commercial production.

Advertisement

The base case economic estimate for La Morocha is an after-tax net present value of $9.1-million, using a 5% discount rate, with an after-tax internal rate of return of 18%, at assumed metal prices of $18.50/oz silver and $1 300/oz gold.

The deposit is expected to deliver about 474 000 t of silver ore grading 721 g/t to Manantial Espejo. Over the life of the deposit, silver output will account for about 96% of the project revenue, producing 8.9-million ounces of silver and 5 100 oz of gold over a four-year mine life.

Advertisement

Metallurgical tests have confirmed that that the Manantial Espejo mill is suited to process the ore from La Morocha at a slightly higher cost per tonne than the ore from Manantial Espejo. Silver and gold recovery is estimated to average 81%.

The capital outlay for the project will be funded from the company’s existing cash flow.

“We expect the combined production from these sources to contribute approximately 21-million ounces of silver to Pan American's consolidated silver production over the 2018 to 2021-time period," said president and CEO Michael Steinmann.

Pan American Silver acquired 100% of Joaquin from Coeur Mining in February. Pan American owns 100% of the Manantial Espejo mine and processing plant, which has nominal capacity of 2 000 t/d and produces silver and gold doré.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.326 1.174s - 615pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2017
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close