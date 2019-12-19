https://www.miningweekly.com
Pan African manages to electricity Zimbabwe tungsten mine

19th December 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

London-listed Premier African Minerals’ 49%-owned RHA tungsten mine, in Zimbabwe, will have access to electricity to power all facets of the operations from early January, the company reported on Thursday.

Zimbabwe Electricity Supplier Authority (Zesa) has provided RHA with a temporary solution whereby it will couple two transformer units rated 1 MVA 33/11 kv and 1.6 MVA 11/0.4kv into one unit that can be used, while it awaits delivery of another transformer.

Zesa has sourced a changeover panel and a 1.5 MVA 33/0.4 V transformer and is awaiting delivery.

"I am very pleased that we managed to electrify RHA. When coupled with the plant optimisation, this will significantly reduce operating expenditure and generally further de-risk planned return to production,” said CEO George Roach.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

