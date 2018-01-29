http://www.miningweekly.com
Johannesburg|ASA Resource Group|Resources
|Resources
johannesburg|asa-resource-group|resources
Pan African considers buying some of ASA's assets

29th January 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – JSE- and Aim-listed Pan African Resources has entered into exclusive negotiations with the joint administrators of ASA Resource Group with a view to acquiring some of its assets and liabilities.

Pan African noted in a statement on Monday that there could be no certainty that an acquisition would be concluded.

ASA reported in July 2017 that it was facing cash constraints as a result of currency restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, which resulted in ASA not receiving adequate cash from its operating subsidiaries to meet its liabilities.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

