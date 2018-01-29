Pan African considers buying some of ASA's assets

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – JSE- and Aim-listed Pan African Resources has entered into exclusive negotiations with the joint administrators of ASA Resource Group with a view to acquiring some of its assets and liabilities.
Pan African noted in a statement on Monday that there could be no certainty that an acquisition would be concluded.
ASA reported in July 2017 that it was facing cash constraints as a result of currency restrictions imposed by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, which resulted in ASA not receiving adequate cash from its operating subsidiaries to meet its liabilities.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
