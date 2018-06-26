Pallinghurst shareholders approve name change to Gemfields Group

Shareholders of natural resources investment company Pallinghurst Resources on Tuesday voted in favour of changing the company’s name to Gemfields Group.
The company announced the proposed name change in March, stating that its decision was owing to the company’s decreasing exposure to steelmaking resources and its increasing focus on coloured gemstones.
The new name is expected to be used on the JSE from July 11.
Shareholders also voted in favour of re-electing Erich Clarke, Kwape Mmela, Dr Christo Wiese, Sean Gilberton and David Lovett as directors.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
