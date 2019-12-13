https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.08 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 14.38 Change: 0.11
Au 1470.85 $/oz Change: -1.61
Pt 938.80 $/oz Change: -0.25
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Africa|Mining|Platinum|Power|Operations
Africa|Mining|Platinum|Power|Operations
africa|mining|platinum|power|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Palladium closes in on $2 000 as red-hot rally mints records

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Palladium closes in on $2 000 as red-hot rally mints records

13th December 2019

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SINGAPORE – Palladium’s blistering rally shows no sign yet of cooling off as records tumble: the precious metal advanced to the highest ever on Friday as it climbed for an unprecedented sixteenth day. Sister metal platinum fell.

Prices are now barreling toward $2 000/oz as mining disruptions in major producer South Africa add to supply concerns, tightening a market already hobbled by a persistent deficit.

Advertisement

Palladium is headed for a seventh quarterly climb as demand for the metal used in autocatalysts has been strengthened by tighter emissions rules, with Citigroup forecasting it could hit $2 500/oz next year. In South Africa, rolling blackouts have hurt miners’ operations after state utility Eskom Holdings announced record power cuts.

Spot palladium climbed as much as 1.3% to $1 965.82/oz, while platinum headed south, dropping as much as 1.8%. Morgan Stanley said in an outlook this week that it sees a large deficit for the former, and continued surplus in the latter.

Advertisement

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.239 1.106s - 267pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close