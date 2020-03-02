https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.33 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 15.64 Change: 0.02
Au 1609.62 $/oz Change: -27.06
Pt 877.23 $/oz Change: -4.38
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Paladin secures Ministerial consent for Kayelekera sale

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Paladin secures Ministerial consent for Kayelekera sale

2nd March 2020

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Australia-based resource company Paladin Energy has received the outstanding Ministerial consent for the completion of the sale of its 85% interest in its subsidiary, Paladin Africa, to Lotus Resources (65%) and Lily Resources (20%).

Paladin Africa wholly owns the Kayelekera uranium mine, in Malawi.

Advertisement

The completion of the sale is now subject to one final condition precedent, being Reserve Bank of Malawi approval, which is expected to follow Ministry consent and be received on or before March 13.

In a separate statement, Lotus indicated that the Australian Stock Exchange has granted an extension to the company for two weeks to March 13 to complete the acquisition.

Advertisement

Lotus will immediately proceed with Tranche 2 of the associated capital raising for capital to be available for the first payment on completion.

The company also indicated that it will work with Paladin to achieve a responsible handover of the mine site.

Selling Kayelekera will relieve Paladin of about $5-million a year in care-and-maintenance costs.

Following the sale, Paladin’s yearly cash burn is expected to be less than $10-million.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.232 1.014s - 264pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close