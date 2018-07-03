Pakrut resumes production after 2017’s snowstorm damage

Aim-listed China Nonferrous Gold’s Pakrut gold mine, in Tajikistan, has resumed normal production and on Sunday officially produced gold ingots.

The announcement comes subsequent to Pakrut suffering from a severe snowstorm in early 2017, which caused substantial damage to the site’s plant and equipment, resulting in a halt to operations.

Advertisement



Production of the processing plant was restored in April.

While in production and operation, the company will continue to carry out infrastructural work, seeking to ensure that all projects are completed by the fourth quarter of 2018 and achieve a production scale of 2 000 t/d.