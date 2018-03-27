http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1351.32 $/oz Change: 5.85
Pt 958.00 $/oz Change: 11.00
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|Perth|Avanco|Copper|Exploration|Flow|Mining|Oz Minerals|Brazil|Copper/gold Miner|Flow|Mining|Polglase|Rebecca McGrath|Tony Polgase|Carajás
Gold||Copper|Exploration|Flow|Mining|||Flow|||
gold|perth|avanco|copper|exploration|flow-company|mining|oz-minerals|brazil|coppergold-miner|flow-industry-term|mining-industry-term|polglase|rebecca-mcgrath|tony-polgase|carajs
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Oz Minerals makes A$418m bid for Brazil-focused Avanco

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Oz Minerals makes A$418m bid for Brazil-focused Avanco

27th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The directors of ASX-listed copper  junior Avanco have urged shareholders to accept a A$418-million cash and scrip offer from copper/gold miner Oz Minerals.

Oz Minerals on Tuesday launched its takeover offer of 8.5c in cash and 0.009 shares for every Avanco share held. The offer price valued Avanco shares at 16.8c each, a 118% premium on the company’s last closing price.

Advertisement

Oz Minerals said that the combination of the company’s strong free cash flow generation and balance sheet position, with Avanco’s suite of high-grade, high-growth assets, was compelling.

“Avanco is a good strategic fit for Oz Minerals, diversifying our portfolio and adding to our organic growth pipeline with its development and exploration opportunities in the Carajas province,” said Oz Minerals chairperson Rebecca McGrath.

“Brazil is a stable jurisdiction that is supportive of mining with a reliable mining code. Avanco is a disciplined acquisition representing approximately 16% of Oz Minerals’ market capitalisation.”

Advertisement

Avanco MD Tony Polglase said on Tuesday that the Oz Minerals offer was at a significant premium to recent trading levels, and provided shareholders with an attractive opportunity to crystallise value, while also maintaining base metals exposure through their holdings in Oz Minerals.

“Avanco shareholders will continue to have exposure to Avanco’s exciting asset portfolio in Brazil and Oz Minerals is strongly supportive of the Avanco management team’s Brazilian development strategy. The combination of Oz Minerals’ robust Australian asset portfolio, experienced team and strong balance sheet with Avanco’s largely undeveloped, high-quality Brazilian asset portfolio provides for a promising future for the combined entity and its shareholders,” said Polglase.

Following the transaction, Avanco’s current shareholders will own 7.3% of the combined entity.

The transaction was subject to a number of conditions, including a 50.1% minimum acceptance condition.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.179 1.014s - 254pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close