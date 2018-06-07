http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.10 Change: -0.14
R/$ = 12.77 Change: -0.07
Au 1299.61 $/oz Change: 1.86
Pt 907.00 $/oz Change: 2.52
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Oz declares Avanco offer unconditional

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Oz declares Avanco offer unconditional

7th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Copper/gold miner Oz Minerals has declared its takeover offer for fellow listed Avanco Resources unconditional.

Oz Minerals is offering Avanco shareholders 8.5c in cash and 0.009 of its own shares for every Avanco share held, valuing the company at A$418-million.

Advertisement

Oz Minerals on Thursday said that the company had now obtained a 43.5% shareholding in Avanco, and combined with the commitments made by the company’s management and directors to accept the offer, this shareholding increased to 46.6%.

The ASX-listed Oz Minerals has now waived all te remaining defeating conditions of the offer, telling Avanco shareholders that the offer price was final in all respects, and could not be increased.

Advertisement

It urged the remaining Avanco shareholders to accept the takeover offer, which is set to close on June 14.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.88 1.925s - 563pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close