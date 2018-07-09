http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.80 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 13.41 Change: 0.06
Au 1261.62 $/oz Change: 5.71
Pt 858.50 $/oz Change: 18.09
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Oz closes Avanco offer

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Oz closes Avanco offer

9th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Oz Minerals has closed its takeover for fellow listed Avanco Resources, with a 97.7% interest.

The company previously started the compulsory acquisition process for the remaining Avanco shares after gaining a 90.46% interest in the takeover target.

Advertisement

Oz Minerals has previously said that the combination of the company’s strong free cash flow generation and balance sheet position, with Avanco’s suite of high-grade, high-growth assets, was compelling. Avanco was also believed to be a good fit for Oz Minerals to diversify its portfolio and add to its organic growth pipeline.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:2.43 3.115s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close