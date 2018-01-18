Output at Chile's Escondida copper mine falls 7.8% in 2017

SANTIAGO – Output at BHP Billiton's Escondida mine, in Chile, the largest copper mine in the world, fell 7.8% in 2017 compared to the prior year due to a prolonged strike, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decline to 903 000 t came despite the start of operations at a new wing.

BHP said production in the second half of the year grew 29% to 583 000 t compared with the same period in 2016, largely due to the opening of the concentrator on September 10, 2017. The mine produced just 320 000 t of the metal in the first six months due to a strike that lasted more than 40 days.

Workers ultimately returned to work after deciding to extend their old contract, but that means they will return to the negotiating table with the company this year.

Rio Tinto and Japan's JECO Co also have stakes in Escondida.