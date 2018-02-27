http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.34 Change: 0.00
R/$ = 11.73 Change: -0.01
Au 1317.26 $/oz Change: -16.00
Pt 981.00 $/oz Change: -16.31
 
Home / Sector News / Base Metals / Base Metals Home← Back
Montreal|Vancouver|Electrical|Engineering|Exploration|Resources|Testing|Town Site|Environmental|Drilling|Northwest Territories|Quebec
|Electrical|Engineering|Exploration|Resources|Testing||Environmental|Drilling|
montreal|vancouver|electrical|engineering|exploration|resources|testing|town-site|environmental|drilling|northwest-territories|quebec
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Osisko outlines 50 000 m drill campaign for Pine Point

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Osisko outlines 50 000 m drill campaign for Pine Point

27th February 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Base metals explorer Osisko Metals has revealed plans for a 50 000-m drilling programme for its Pine Point zinc/lead property, located in the Northwest Territories.

The Montreal, Quebec-based company advised that since the acquisition of the property closed early this month, it has mobilised three drill rigs to site, and has started to drill targets with poor summer accessibility.

Advertisement

It is funding the exploration from internal cash on hand.

According to Osisko, the programme will continue for about five weeks before spring break-up is expected, and resume by May.

Advertisement

Osisko advised that the aggressive campaign is meant to confirm, upgrade and expand the portfolio of more than 40 historical deposits. Shallow mineralisation will allow the company to rapidly convert the historical resources into National Instrument 43-101-compliant resources and incorporate them into economic studies, as well as test new target areas.

The historical targets are located at the electrical substation near to the site of the former concentrator and the Pine Point town site. Exploration will also include an airborne geophysical survey, the company said.

Osisko is also planning metallurgical testing, advanced baseline environmental studies, and engineering trade-off studies as part of an aggressive development programme to be run in parallel to the exploration programme.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.346 1.105s - 615pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close