Osisko cuts more high-grade intercepts at Lynx

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Gold explorer Osisko Mining has reported more high-grade intercepts as it progresses an 800 000 m drill programme at its Windfall Lake project, located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of Quebec, the company announced on Tuesday.

The Toronto-based explorer announced significant new analytical results from 31 intercepts in 22 drill holes and 3 wedges focused on infill and expansion drilling in the Lynx deposit.

Advertisement



The ongoing drilling campaign continues to extend the known Lynx zones of mineralisation through the application of the Windfall geological model and as the density of drilling increases, the company advised.

Highlights from the new results include 71.9 g/t gold over 2.9 m in OSK-W-17-941; 76.4 g/t gold over 2.4 m and 52.5 g/t gold over 2.1 m in OSK-W-17-1367-W1; 52.3 g/t gold over 2.1 m in OSK-W-17-967; 40.6 g/t gold over 2.3 m in OSK-W-17-1413; 48 g/t gold over 2 m in OSK-W-18-1422; and 10.1 g/t gold over 6.5 m in OSK-W-18-1415.

Advertisement



In order to save on construction costs, Osisko plans to build the mill at Lebel-sur-Quevillon, located about 100 km from Windfall Lake, to reduce permitting timelines and remove the power line and camp costs. The property is also prospective for gold mineralisation.