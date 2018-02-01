Orvana appoints interim CEO

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Gold and copper miner Orvana Minerals Corp has appointed Juan Gavidia as interim CEO, effective immediately.

He will succeed chairperson and CEO James Gilbert, who has resigned.

Gordam Pridham has agreed to serve as company chairperson.

"Orvana appreciates the valuable contributions that Gilbert has made and we wish him well in his next endeavours. Furthermore, the board and I look forward to working with Gavidia and thank him for taking this new role on while we engage in a process [of appointing] a new CEO,” Pridham said.