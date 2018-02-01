http://www.miningweekly.com
Orvana appoints interim CEO

1st February 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Gold and copper miner Orvana Minerals Corp has appointed Juan Gavidia as interim CEO, effective immediately.

He will succeed chairperson and CEO James Gilbert, who has resigned.

Gordam Pridham has agreed to serve as company chairperson.

"Orvana appreciates the valuable contributions that Gilbert has made and we wish him well in his next endeavours. Furthermore, the board and I look forward to working with Gavidia and thank him for taking this new role on while we engage in a process [of appointing] a new CEO,” Pridham said.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

