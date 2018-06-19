Orosur appoints Schafer to board

http://www.miningweekly.com
19th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

TSX- and Aim-listed gold producer Orosur Mining has appointed Bob Schafer as nonexecutive director to replace Roger Davey, who has retired.

The 64-year old Schafer has worked internationally, with notable experience in the far east of Russia, Southern Africa, South America and Australia. He has held executive and senior management positions with Hunter Dickinson., Kinross Gold and BHP Minerals over the past 20 years.

Schafer is currently MD of Eagle Mines Management, a globally active private natural resources corporation.

“Bob’s significant experience and expertise in gold exploration are of notable value given the company’s focus on Colombia and our exciting high grade Anzá project,” Orosur CEO Ignacio Salazar comments.

He also thanked Davey for his service to the company and wished him the best in his future endeavours.

Orosur operates the only producing gold mine in Uruguay and has assembled an exploration portfolio in Uruguay, Chile and Colombia.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

