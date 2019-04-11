http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.73 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 13.95 Change: -0.03
Au 1304.27 $/oz Change: 1.09
Pt 900.37 $/oz Change: 10.42
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Anglovaal Mining|Copper|Exploration|Mining|ORION MINERALS|Platinum|PROJECT|Africa|Australia|South Africa|Prieska Mine
Gold||Copper|Exploration|Mining|Platinum|PROJECT|Africa||
gold|johannesburg|anglovaal-mining|copper|exploration|mining|orion-minerals|platinum|project|africa|australia-country|south-africa|prieska-mine
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Orion Minerals halts securities trading at JSE as it prepares for capital raising

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Orion Minerals halts securities trading at JSE as it prepares for capital raising

11th April 2019

By: African News Agency

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG – Australian miner Orion Minerals on Thursday requested an immediate trading halt be placed on its securities in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) as it anticipates making a material announcement in relation to a proposed capital raising.

Orion said the trading halt was requested until the commencement of trade on Monday next week, or such earlier time as the miner makes an announcement to update the market in relation to a capital raising.

Advertisement

Orion Minerals is a minerals exploration and development company focusing on zinc, copper, nickel, gold and platinum-group elements in South Africa and Australia. 

The company’s primary listing is on the Australian Stock Exchange and it has a secondary listing on the main board of the JSE.

Advertisement

In January, Orion announced that Tembo Capital Mining had extended a A$3.6-million loan facility to advance the Prieska zinc/copper project in the Areachap belt in South Africa's Northern Cape province.

Orion is completing the first resource drill-out campaign, and a bankable feasibility study is advancing rapidly for its new mine and processing plant at the Prieska mine, which was operated by Anglovaal Mining for two decades up to 1991. 

Edited by: African News Agency

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.162 0.902s - 271pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close