Orion completes Dalradian acquisition

Orion completes Dalradian acquisition

10th September 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

Dalradian Resources, the developer of the Curraghinalt gold project, in Northern Ireland, is set to be delisted from the TSX after the end of trading on Monday, following the completion of a takeover by Orion Mine Finance.

The company's stock was cancelled from admission to trading on Aim by 08:00 UK time.

On Friday, Orion announced that it had completed the takeover of Dalradian in a C$1.47-a-share deal.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

