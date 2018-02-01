Orefinders works towards becoming battery metals company with new acquisition

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - TSX-listed Orefinders Resources on Thursday said it was upbeat about its newly acquired 100%-owned Mann silver and cobalt mine, in the Cobalt-Gowganda District of Ontario, through which it plans to create a pure play battery metals public company.



"The Mann Mines have high-grade silver and cobalt intersections. We see this as a great opportunity to leverage the mine with our expertise and relationships to create an exciting new cobalt and battery metals company," said CEO Stephen Stewart.

"Our plan is to create a new public company with the Mann as its initial flagship asset," he added.

