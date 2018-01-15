http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1341.20 $/oz Change: 103.36
Pt 997.00 $/oz Change: 119.50
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Gold|Vancouver|Mining|Orefinders Resources|PROJECT|Resources|Underground|Junior Project Developer|Toll Processing Arrangement|Ontario
Gold||Mining|PROJECT|Resources|Underground||
gold|vancouver|mining|orefinders-resources|project|resources|underground|junior-project-developer|toll-processing-arrangement|ontario
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Orefinders PEA reports positive economics for Ontario’s Mirado gold mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Orefinders PEA reports positive economics for Ontario’s Mirado gold mine

15th January 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Canadian Stock Exchange-listed junior project developer Orefinders Resources has released strong economic results contained in a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for the South Zone openpit, which is part of the Mirado gold mine, located to the southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Nestled within the prolific gold producing Abitibi Greenstone Belt, the project boasts an exceptionally low total capital outlay of C$2.62-million, with only C$2.4-million required to achieve first production from the openpit.

Advertisement

The capital expenditures will be minimal owing to the decision to seek a toll processing arrangement, existing facilities on site, and the use of contractors in the mine operation. The proposed mine plans for both the openpit and underground scenarios use a production rate of 1 000 t/d of ore.

The PEA schedule assumes mining of 996 000 t of ore in the openpit, at an average grade of 2.33 g/t gold. Mining recovery has been estimated at 97% and dilution at 15%.

Advertisement

Based on a gold price assumption of $1 300/oz and an exchange rate of $1/C$0.76, the PEA's economics indicate a robust after-tax internal rate of return of 158% and a pre-tax undiscounted net present value (NPV) of C$30.8-million and a C$20.5-million after-tax NPV at a 5% discount rate. Payback on capital is reported at seven months.

The life-of-mine (LOM) cash operating cost is $941/oz of gold, and the LOM all-in sustaining cost is $969/oz of gold.

According to the PEA, completed by P&E Mining Consultants, the project is considered economically viable with the current compliant resource estimate of 559 000 t, grading 2.61 g/t gold for 46 900 oz in the indicated resource category. It also hosts 382 000 t at an average grade of 2.66 g/t gold for 32 700 oz in the inferred category, based on a cutoff grade of 1 g/t gold.

Orefinders' CSE-listed stock gained as much as 23% on Monday morning following the news release, to reach an intraday high of C$0.16 apiece.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.193 0.998s - 308pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close