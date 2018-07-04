Oposura gets 2.9mt initial resource

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Azure Minerals has reported an initial resource of 2.9-million tonnes, grading 5% zinc and 2.8% lead at its Oposura zinc/lead/silver project, in Mexico.

The company told shareholders that 75% of the contained metal was within the indicated mineral resource category, with the resource remaining open for extensions with further drilling planned for 2018.

“This initial Oposura mineral resource is a very positive outcome for the company’s development and production strategy. Containing over 220 000 t of zinc and lead and 1.6-million ounces of silver in near surface, high grade mineralised zones, Oposura is presenting a strong case for mine development,” said Azure MD Tony Rovira.

“Openpit and underground mine planning and scheduling are now under way. The schedules will be used to optimise the proposed plant throughput rate and finalise the capital and operating cost estimates.”

The resource was based on 173 diamond drill holes, totalling more than 11 100 m.