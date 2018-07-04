Operations to resume at Stornoway's Renard

http://www.miningweekly.com
4th July 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Quebec diamond miner Stornoway Diamond Corp will remobilise its staff to the Renard mine and resume full operations on Wednesday, after rainfall and a shifting of prevailing winds have allowed wildfires to be contained.

The company ceased operations on Monday as a safety precaution, after fires affected access to the mine site. On Monday morning, fire was located 12.6 km south of the mine, but just 3.6 km south of the Clarance and Abel Swallow Airport, and within 100 m of the mine’s access road.

The Renard mine is Quebec’s first producing diamond mine and Canada’s sixth. It is located in the James Bay region.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

About

