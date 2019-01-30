http://www.miningweekly.com
Operations resume at BlueRock’s Kareevlei mine

30th January 2019

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

Operations have resumed at Aim-listed BlueRock Diamonds’ Kareevlei diamond mine, in Kimberley, in South Africa’s Northern Cape province.

This follows a temporary suspension of operations from January 22, after the Department of Mineral Resources imposed a Section 54 notice.

The Section 54 notice was in relation to the code of practice relating to the operation of trackless mining machines only and resulted from an accident that had occurred involving an external contractor.

BlueRock confirmed that the individual involved in the accident was expected to make a full recovery.

The company does not expect the production pause to impact on its output guidance for the full year.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

