Ontario signs Ring of Fire road access partnership agreement with First Nations

The Ontario government and First Nations on Monday signed an agreement to advance planning and development of a proposed northern road link that will provide all-season access to mine sites in the Ring of Fire and connect communities to the provincial highway network.

Premier Doug Ford and Energy, Northern Development, Mines and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford were joined by Chief Bruce Achneepineskum of Marten Falls First Nation and Chief Cornelius Wabasse of Webequie First Nation at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention for a signing ceremony.

"Together, with First Nations partners, we are creating a clear path forward to unlock unprecedented social and economic prosperity in the Far North,” said Rickford.

Current estimates on the Ring of Fire, located about 500 km northeast of Thunder Bay, suggest multi-generational potential for chromite production, as well as production of nickel, copper and platinum.

Noront Resources, which is developing deposits in the Ring of Fire, welcomed the signing of the partnership agreement.

“Completion of an all-season road offers benefits to both industry and local communities. It will provide access to the Ring of Fire and enable mineral development. It will also bring much-needed all-season access to these communities and improvements to health and social services, high-speed Internet and cellular service for local communities,” commented Noront president and CEO Alan Coutts.

Typically, it is the mining company that builds roads to support mine operations; however in the Ring of Fire, the local First Nations are the proponents of road development.

“A road is needed and will be built on their traditional lands, so it makes sense for the impacted First Nation communities to decide where it goes and how it is built. Noront will modify its Eagle’s Nest mine project description accordingly.”

The Eagle’s Nest project is a high-grade nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit. Noront also owns chromite deposits, including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario.