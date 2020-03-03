https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.26 Change: -0.13
R/$ = 15.52 Change: -0.13
Au 1595.54 $/oz Change: -8.99
Pt 870.41 $/oz Change: -8.95
 
Home / Sector News / Ferrous Metals / Ferrous Metals Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Ontario signs Ring of Fire road access partnership agreement with First Nations

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Ontario signs Ring of Fire road access partnership agreement with First Nations

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Ontario Premier Doug Ford

3rd March 2020

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The Ontario government and First Nations on Monday signed an agreement to advance planning and development of a proposed northern road link that will provide all-season access to mine sites in the Ring of Fire and connect communities to the provincial highway network.

Premier Doug Ford and Energy, Northern Development, Mines and Indigenous Affairs Minister Greg Rickford were joined by Chief Bruce Achneepineskum of Marten Falls First Nation and Chief Cornelius Wabasse of Webequie First Nation at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention for a signing ceremony.

Advertisement

"Together, with First Nations partners, we are creating a clear path forward to unlock unprecedented social and economic prosperity in the Far North,” said Rickford.

Current estimates on the Ring of Fire, located about 500 km northeast of Thunder Bay, suggest multi-generational potential for chromite production, as well as production of nickel, copper and platinum.

Advertisement

Noront Resources, which is developing deposits in the Ring of Fire, welcomed the signing of the partnership agreement.

“Completion of an all-season road offers benefits to both industry and local communities. It will provide access to the Ring of Fire and enable mineral development. It will also bring much-needed all-season access to these communities and improvements to health and social services, high-speed Internet and cellular service for local communities,” commented Noront president and CEO Alan Coutts

Typically, it is the mining company that builds roads to support mine operations; however in the Ring of Fire, the local First Nations are the proponents of road development.

“A road is needed and will be built on their traditional lands, so it makes sense for the impacted First Nation communities to decide where it goes and how it is built. Noront will modify its Eagle’s Nest mine project description accordingly.”

The Eagle’s Nest project is a high-grade nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit. Noront also owns chromite deposits, including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.234 1.019s - 270pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close