Ontario gives enviro nod for Centerra/Premier JV project

The Ontario government has given environmental approval for the Hardrock project, which is being developed by Greenstone Gold Mines – a 50:50 partnership between Centerra Gold and Premier Gold Mines.

The project, located in the Greenstone municipality of Ontario, has already received federal environmental approval.

The companies have budged C$54-million for work on the project this year. The joint venture’s (JV’s) focus will be on continuing permitting, including construction permit applications, and progressing detailed engineering.

It will also complete an additional 18 000 m of drilling, targeting areas that are planned to be mined in the first five years of operations, and update reserves and resources, as well as incorporate the results of the optimisation work that was completed in 2017 and 2018, and update the project economics.

The Hardrock project will be an openpit gold mine situated in a historical mine site for which the JV acquired the mining claim in December 2008. The property is a brownfield site that was actively mined between the 1930s and 1970s, and in later years was known as the MacLeod-Mosher complex.