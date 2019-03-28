http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au $/oz Change:
Pt $/oz Change:
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Construction|Gold|Centerra Gold|Engineering|JV|Mining|Premier Gold Mines|PROJECT|Resources|MacLeod-Mosher Complex|Brownfield Site|Construction Permit Applications|Historical Mine Site|Mining|Environmental|Drilling|Gold Mines|Operations|Ontario
Construction|Gold|Engineering|Mining|PROJECT|Resources|||Environmental|Drilling||Operations|
construction|gold|centerra-gold|engineering|jv|mining|premier-gold-mines|project|resources|macleod-mosher-complex|brownfield-site|construction-permit-applications|historical-mine-site|mining-industry-term|environmental|drilling|gold-mines|operations|ontario
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Ontario gives enviro nod for Centerra/Premier JV project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Ontario gives enviro nod for Centerra/Premier JV project

28th March 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The Ontario government has given environmental approval for the Hardrock project, which is being developed by Greenstone Gold Mines – a 50:50 partnership between Centerra Gold and Premier Gold Mines.

The project, located in the Greenstone municipality of Ontario, has already received federal environmental approval.

Advertisement

The companies have budged C$54-million for work on the project this year. The joint venture’s (JV’s) focus will be on continuing permitting, including construction permit applications, and progressing detailed engineering.  

It will also complete an additional 18 000 m of drilling, targeting areas that are planned to be mined in the first five years of operations, and update reserves and resources, as well as incorporate the results of the optimisation work that was completed in 2017 and 2018, and update the project economics.

Advertisement

The Hardrock project will be an openpit gold mine situated in a historical mine site for which the JV acquired the mining claim in December 2008. The property is a brownfield site that was actively mined between the 1930s and 1970s, and in later years was known as the MacLeod-Mosher complex.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.21 0.947s - 274pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close